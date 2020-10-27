Strictly’s Jamie Laing expresses admiration for professional dancers

Showbiz

The Made In Chelsea star is paired with professional dancer Karen Hauer.

Karen Hauer and Jamie Laing
Jamie Laing has said that dancing is “one of the hardest things anyone will ever do”.

The reality star and Strictly Come Dancing contestant made the comments in a video recorded alongside Karen Hauer, his professional partner in the BBC celebrity dancing competition.

Laing, 31, shared his admiration for professional dancers in a video posted on Instagram.

“Just want to take this moment to give a shout out to any professional dancers, anyone who has ever done dance, anyone who has ever done anything, because it is one of the hardest things anyone will ever do,” he said.

“‘Oh, dancing is going to be easy!’ No, it’s not, it’s impossible.”

Last week’s Strictly saw Laing perform the cha cha cha with Hauer.

Judge Craig Revel Horwood called Laing’s performance “flat-footed, very tight and restricted”.

He added: “That might have something to do with those lovely trousers you are wearing – don’t leave much to the imagination, do they?!”

Made In Chelsea star Laing, who was the first celebrity to perform, said he was “nearly physically sick” at the prospect of dancing first.

“I had to go to the bathroom, I thought I was going to throw up, I gagged a little bit but I was fine,” he said.

Laing is competing on this year’s programme after having to pull out of the last series through injury.

