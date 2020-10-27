Sir Mo Farah latest star to be tipped for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

Sir Mo Farah

Olympic athlete Sir Mo Farah is the latest star to be tipped for I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The four-time Olympic gold medallist will enter isolation this week before joining up with his new campmates at Gwrych Castle in North Wales next month, according to The Sun.

The newspaper had earlier reported tenor Russell Watson, actress Ruthie Henshall and Paralympian Hollie Arnold were all spotted at a photoshoot for the programme.

Sir Mo Farah will reportedly take part in the new series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! (Dave Thompson/PA)

Victoria Derbyshire, former Strictly Come Dancing pro AJ Pritchard, presenter Vernon Kay, Coronation Street star Beverley Callard and EastEnders actress Jessica Plummer, who have been previously tipped for the show, were also at the photo opportunity, the paper said.

This year’s I’m A Celebrity is being held in Wales, instead of the usual Australia, because of the pandemic.

Celebrities vying to become king or queen of the castle will undertake trials and challenges to win food and treats, just like the regular series.

The castle has said that filming will continue despite lockdown restrictions in Wales.

Sir Mo, 37, is one of the country’s greatest ever athletes.

As well as his four Olympic golds – won over distances of 5,000m and 10,000m at London 2012 and Rio 2016 – Sir Mo has 10 world titles.