Nicola Adams to dance to Years & Years track on Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing

Nicola Adams and her professional partner Katya Jones will dance to the Years & Years song Shine on Strictly Come Dancing on Saturday.

The Olympic boxer, who is part of the first same-sex pairing on the show, will perform a couple’s choice routine.

Pop trio Years & Years is led by Olly Alexander, who is a vocal LGBT advocate.

Former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith, who is languishing at the bottom of the leader board, will perform a samba to Help Yourself by Tom Jones with professional partner Anton Du Beke.

Jacqui Smith and Anton Du Beke (BBC)

HRVY, who has become the bookies’ favourite to win after performing an impressive jive with Janette Manrara, will tackle a Viennese waltz to Stuck With U by Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber.

Caroline Quentin and Johannes Radebe will take on a paso doble to

El Gato Montes by Ramón Cortez, while Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec will perform a Viennese waltz to You Don’t Own Me by Saygrace.

EastEnders actress Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez will showcase a tango to Midnight Sky by Miley Cyrus, while the pairings of Ranvir Singh and Giovanni Pernice and Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse will tackle the quickstep to You Are The Sunshine Of My Life by Stevie Wonder and Talk To The Animals by Bobby Darin respectively.

Maisie Smith and Gorka Marquez (Guy Levy/BBC)

Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer will perform an American Smooth to Night And Day by Frank Sinatra while Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk will take on a salsa to Get Lucky by Daft Punk featuring Pharrell Williams and Nile Rodgers.

JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden will dance a paso doble to Believer by Imagine Dragons and The Wanted singer Max George and Dianne Buswell will jive to I’m A Believer by The Monkees.