Jade Thirlwall reveals moment she knew boyfriend Jordan Stephens was ‘perfect’

Jade Thirlwall

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall said she knew boyfriend Jordan Stephens was the one when she discovered he had dressed up in drag.

The singer, 27, has been dating the Rizzle Kicks star, 28, since earlier this year.

She said finding out he played a drag artist in 2018 drama Tucked made her realise he was “perfect”.

RuPaul appears on the cover of this month’s Cosmopolitan magazine (Cosmopolitan/PA)

Speaking to RuPaul for Cosmopolitan, Thirlwall said: “It’s really important for me that whoever I find relationship-wise loves drag culture.

“When I first started talking to my boyfriend, I discovered he did a movie where he played a drag queen and I was like, right, that’s it. He’s perfect. Sign me up!

“A straight man who’s willing to dress in drag and loves being queer and feminine.”

RuPaul, who presents the highly acclaimed Drag Race series, said the medium gave men a chance to express themselves.

“I love Drag Race for that reason – watching these men give themselves permission to behave in ways that society would not let them and then watching the emotions come up,” he said.

“I feel so bad for men in our culture, because the rule book says that men after 13 are not supposed to show emotion. We live in a culture where men are really suffering.”