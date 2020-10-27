Full list of Heat magazine’s wealthiest stars aged 30 and under

Cara Delevingne, Stormzy and Emma Watson have all made Heat magazine's annual rich list for celebrities under 30

Heat magazine has released its annual rich list, compiling a guide to the wealthiest celebrities aged 30 and under from the UK and Ireland.

Ed Sheeran has retained the top spot, while One Direction’s former members all make the top 10.

Kylie Jenner remains the wealthiest star aged 30 and under outside the UK.

Below is the full list:

Ed Sheeran has retained his crown as the richest British celebrity under 30 (Ian West/PA)

The full Heat Rich List for 2020:

1. Ed Sheeran, 29, (£210m)

2. Harry Styles, 26, (£74m)

3. Emma Watson, 30, (£58m)

4. Niall Horan, 27, (£55m)

5. Little Mix (£54.3m)

6. Louis Tomlinson (£47m)

7. Liam Payne, 27, (£46m)

8. Cara Delevingne, 28, (£42m)

9. Zayn Malik, 27, (£38m)

10. Sam Smith, 28, (£35.5m)

11. Aaron Taylor-Johnson, 30, (£24m)

12. Dua Lipa, 25, (£22m)

13. Daisy Ridley, 28, (£20.3m)

14. Stormzy, 27, (£20m) and Rita Ora, 29, (£20m)

15. John Boyega, 28, (£17m)

16. George Ezra,27, (£13m)

17. KSI aka Olajide Olatunji, 28, (£12m) – New entry

18. Sophie Turner, 24, (£10.5m)

19. Nicholas Hoult, 30, (£8.5m)

20. Dev Patel, 30, (£7.8m)

21. Sam Faiers, 29, (£7.3m)

22. Joey Essex, 30, (£6.75m)

23. Tom Holland, 24, (£6.4m)

24. Tommy Mallet, 28, (£6m)

25. Saoirse Ronan, 26, (£5.7m) – New entry

26. Maisie Williams, 23, (£5.4m)

27. Jodie Comer, 27, (£4.9m) – New entry

28. Olivia and Alex Bowen, 26 and 29, (£4.5m)

29. Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury, both 21, (£4m) – New entry

Kylie Jenner has been named the wealthiest celebrity under 30 by Heat magazine (Jennifer Graylock/PA)

Wealthiest stars outside the UK

1. Kylie Jenner, 23, (£700m)

2. Taylor Swift, 30, (£368m)

3. Justin Bieber, 26, (£288m)

4. Miley Cyrus, 27, (£180m)

5. Ariana Grande, 27, (£132m)

TikTok’s Richest Stars

1. Addison Rae, 20, (£3.9m)

2. Charli D’Amelio, 16, (£3.1m)

3. Dixie D’Amelio, 19, (£2.2m)

4. Loren Gray, 18, (£1.8m)

5. Josh Richards, 18, (£1.1m)

Former Towie star Lucy Mecklenburgh has made a list of the wealthiest female social media influencers (Ian West/PA)

Wealthiest female social media influencers