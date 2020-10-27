Celebrity Supply Teacher recruits Gemma Collins and Bruno Tonioli for series two

Dancing on Ice 2018 Launch – London

Reality TV star Gemma Collins, Strictly Come Dancing judge Bruno Tonioli and drag queen Courtney Act will swap their day jobs to become supply teachers for the BBC.

The CBBC show Celebrity Supply Teacher is returning for a second series and will see the stars give lessons to children in lockdown from their own homes.

Famous faces including Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh, chef and presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk will also feature.

Collins, who will deliver a lesson in business studies, said: “I might be Britain’s number one reality star and best loved diva but being a celebrity supply teacher has been fantastic.

“I have been passionate about business ever since I was a child. We were quite poor growing up, we didn’t have luxuries, and seeing my father set up his own business and seeing how our lives changed really motivated me to become a business person myself.

“I have loved passing on my top business tips learnt over the years to the next generation of entrepreneurs.”

The four-week programme will begin on Monday November 16 with Strictly judge Tonioli and conclude with an end of term review on Friday December 11.

West End star Walsh will give a singing lesson drawing on her years in showbusiness and teach one of her favourite songs from The Greatest Showman.

Tonioli will introduce the Italian language using common phrases that can be used to order food in Italian restaurants, while BBC Radio 1 DJ Vick Hope will teach useful French phrases.

History and geography will be taught by Repair Shop host Jay Blades, Emmerdale actor James Moore and Neighbours star Alan Fletcher.

Drag queen Courtney Act will deliver a lesson on kindness, acceptance and celebrating difference as part of the physical education and mental wellbeing course.

She said: “I was nervous about Celebrity Supply Teacher because of all the negative messages I had taken on over the years about queer people not being appropriate.

“But that is exactly why I should be teaching this lesson on kindness, acceptance and celebrating difference.

“I hope when people watch they realise that however they feel on the inside they should shine on the outside, whatever that means for them.

“Hearing different stories fosters empathy, understanding and I think that’s a perfect lesson for young people.”

Paralympic gold medallist Kadeena Cox, young jockey Khadijah Mellah, BBC Europe editor Katya Adler and comedian Shazia Mirza will also feature.