Kara Tointon has a bumper announcement

Kara Tointon

Former Strictly champion Kara Tointon is expecting her second child.

The ex-EastEnders actress, 37, is having another baby with her Norwegian fiance Marius Jensen.

“I think this year has brought so many things in different ways,” she told Hello! magazine.

“At the beginning of the year I was due to start a play, and now I am at home in a little cocoon and pregnant.”

Kara Tointon in Hello! magazine (Hello!)

Tointon, who lifted the Strictly glitterball in 2010, is six months pregnant with a brother or sister for son Frey, who will be two in November.

“We really wanted a sibling for Frey. So we said: ‘If it happens, it happens, let’s go with the flow.’ And it happened much quicker than we expected.”

Tointon had been due to star in a stage production of Steel Magnolias before restrictions prevented it going ahead.

Hello! magazine cover (Hello!)

She said of her marriage plans: “It keeps getting put on hold. But I like to do things when I’m in a place to enjoy it, so if you can’t do that now, then why rush?

“It will be much nicer to get married in a celebratory way when we can enjoy it with family.”