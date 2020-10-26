Genesis stars pictured rehearsing together ahead of first tour in 14 years

Genesis stars Tony Banks, Mike Rutherford and Phil Collins have been pictured rehearsing together as the band prepares for their first tour in 14 years.

The three performers are playing together for the first time since 2007’s Turn It On Again: The Tour.

The progressive rock band’s The Last Domino? Tour is scheduled to begin in April, having been delayed from November by the pandemic.

Genesis stars Phil Collins, Mike Rutherford and Tony Banks are back in the studio ahead of a tour next year (Genesis/PA)

Banks, Rutherford and Collins are joined by Collins’ son Nic on drums and long-time lead guitar and bass player Daryl Stuermer.

Genesis, whose hit songs include I Can’t Dance and That’s All, released a set of pictures from rehearsals, showing Banks, Rutherford and Collins sharing a laugh during a break.

Collins, who has historically provided both drums and vocals, is thought to be unable to play the instrument due to a nerve problem.

Phil Collins is all smiles during Genesis rehearsals (Genesis/PA)

Collins, guitarist Rutherford and keyboard player Banks made up the band’s most successful and long-lasting line-up during the late 70s, 80s and early 90s.

They announced they were reuniting in March. Genesis formed at Charterhouse boarding school in Godalming, Surrey, in 1967.