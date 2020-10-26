Exhibition on JK Rowling’s ‘fantastic beasts’ to open this year

Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder of Nature

An exhibition on the creatures dreamt up by JK Rowling will open in December after being postponed because of the pandemic.

The Natural History Museum exhibition takes inspiration from the Harry Potter author’s “fantastic beasts”.

It will explore how legends and stories have been inspired by the natural world.

The conservation team working on exhibits for Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder Of Nature (Natural History Museum/PA)

Fantastic Beasts: The Wonder Of Nature was meant to open its doors in May, but will now welcome visitors from December 9.

Clare Matterson, executive director of engagement at the museum, said visitors “will journey through magical realms and walk alongside some of the most fascinating creatures in the world”.

“At the heart of this exhibition is a celebration of all the fantastic beasts we have the privilege of sharing our planet with, and the very real threats they face,” she said.

“Visitors will leave with a renewed love of the wonders of nature, and a revived urgency to help protect it.”

The Natural History Museum, Victoria & Albert Museum and Science Museum reopened this summer – but planned for around a fifth of the usual number of visitors.