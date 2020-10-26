BBC announces licence fee funding scheme for over-75s in Crown dependencies

BBC Stock

The BBC has said it will pay for TV licences for some over-75s in Guernsey, Sark, Jersey and the Isle of Man who receive Government financial support.

The move aims to give residents of the islands “parity” with licence fee payers in the UK.

The universal right to a free TV licence ended in August for those over the age of 75. But UK residents who receive pension credits are still entitled to the benefit.

BBC puts fairness and parity at the centre of over 75s licence fee decision in Guernsey, Jersey, and the Isle of Man: https://t.co/V98hE0yV2K pic.twitter.com/JuJknI9SeZ — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) October 26, 2020

The corporation will use existing welfare criteria within the Crown dependencies to assess whether pensioners who fall within the age category are eligible for a free licence.

The BBC said in a statement that the move is the “fairest decision for all licence fee payers”.

In Guernsey and Alderney, the BBC will pay for free TV licences for residents who are over 75 and qualify for Income Support.

In Sark, those in the age category who are in receipt of financial assistance from the Procureur of Sark will be eligible.

BBC director-general Tim Davie (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Jersey’s over-75s who are assessed as being entitled to a free TV licence under the means-tested TV licence benefit scheme introduced by the Jersey Government in 2006 will be able to access BBC content for free.

In the Isle of Man, the BBC will pay for free licences for those in the age category who qualify for Income Support.

The BBC originally planned to stop providing free TV licences for pensioners in June. But the move was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic.