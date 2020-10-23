Stormzy unveils music video filmed in game

ShowbizPublished: Last Updated:

He filmed his performance almost a year ago.

Stormzy
Stormzy

Stormzy has collaborated with game-makers for his latest music video.

Rainfall, featuring Tiana Major9, has been set inside Watch Dogs: Legion, a new video game set “in a near-future London”.

Rainfall is the latest single from Stormzy’s number one album Heavy Is The Head.

Stormzy filmed his performance for the video in a studio almost a year ago.

Clint Hocking, creative director at game creators Ubisoft Toronto, said: “He lit up the room, and captivated us all.”

The video is set for release on October 29.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News