Spray tans, bubbly and plasters: Strictly stars share their prep ahead of start

Strictly Come Dancing 2020

Stars of Strictly Come Dancing’s class of 2020 have shared their preparations for the big kick-off – including spray tans, champagne and painkillers.

The BBC show gets under way on Saturday evening, the first series since the pandemic ravaged live TV.

Despite the uncertainty caused by the health crisis, this year’s contestants appeared in good spirits as they gave fans a peek behind the curtain before the race for the Glitterball trophy gets officially under way.

Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, TV presenter JJ Chalmers and singer Max George all shared videos showing them getting a Strictly tan.

Proud northerner George joked about the heat in London while showing off his new tan line while Chalmers said he was getting “properly Strictlyfied”.

Ranvir Singh gave fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of life as a Strictly contestant, sharing a picture of the essential items given to her by producers.

The package included a bottle of champagne, plasters, Deep Heat pain relief rub, blister pads, painkillers and tangerines.

Good Morning Britain presenter Singh said: “I’m not sure which order I’ll be using these essential items in today, for our first studio rehearsal with full lights, camera, action!”

Olympic boxer Nicola Adams will be part of Strictly’s first-ever same-sex couple, having been paired with Katya Jones.

They shared a light-hearted moment from their preparation, posting a video to Instagram miming along to a dance instruction video.

“Me on my first dance lesson with @mrs_katjones,” Adams captioned the post.

BBC Radio1 DJ Clara Amfo has been paired with Aljaz Skorjanec.

She posted a snap from their final rehearsal as well as a “lickle preview” of her outfit for Saturday, teasing fans with a picture of a blue sequin.

She wrote in the caption: “Final SCD floor rehearsal with my new bestie @aljazskorjanec today and a lickle preview of tomorrow’s night’s lewk. See you on the dancefloor.”