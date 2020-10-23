No premiere, no problem: Anne Hathaway celebrates The Witches on Harrods rooftop

The Intern European Premiere – London

Anne Hathaway looked red carpet ready as she celebrated the release of her latest film The Witches on the roof of Harrods.

The Oscar winning actress shared a photo of herself in a striking fuchsia Ralph & Russo gown, taken on top of the London department store.

She wrote: “No premiere, no problem. I hope you all enjoy Robert Zemeckis’s reimagining of #TheWitchesMovie, streaming on @HBOMax today!”

The new adaptation of Roald Dahl’s The Witches will skip cinemas and go straight to on demand services.

Hathaway assumes the role of the Grand High Witch in the remake based on the children’s author’s 1983 novel and helmed by Forrest Gump director Zemeckis.

The film is available on HBO Max in the US and will be released on premium video on demand (PVOD) in the UK from October 26, just days before Halloween, and will be available to watch for a 48-hour rental from participating digital retailers.

Photographer Greg Williams also shared photos from the shoot, captioning them: “@annehathaway last night on the roof of @harrods.”

It follows the story of a young orphaned boy who goes to live with his loving grandmother in the rural Alabama town of Demopolis in 1967.

The boy and his grandmother encounter some glamorous but diabolical witches, so she whisks him away to an opulent seaside resort.

However, they arrive at the same time that the world’s Grand High Witch has gathered her fellow witches from around the globe to execute her dastardly plan.