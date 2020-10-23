Miley Cyrus announces release date for new album Plastic Hearts

Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus will release a new album next month, the singer announced on Instagram.

Cyrus shared a candid note with fans, saying she has spent two years on the record and it has been influenced by her home in Malibu being destroyed by wildfires in November 2018.

The 27-year-old said: “I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes”.

Miley Cyrus is preparing to release a new album next month (PA)

Plastic Hearts is set for release on November 27, she said. The album is Cyrus’s first in three years. In that time, she has married and divorced long-term partner Liam Hemsworth.

Reflecting on the fire, Cyrus said: “Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed. Nature did what I now see as a favour and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself.”

She revealed her collaborators had copies of most of the music that was lost when her house was destroyed.

Cyrus also referenced the EP series she began with the May 2019 release of She Is Coming, which was originally set to be the first of three instalments.

She said it “never felt right” to continue with that plan.