Matthew McConaughey: Oscar ambition in diary ‘blew my mind’

Matthew McConaughey says winning an Oscar was on his bucket list before he even pursued acting seriously.

The 50-year-old Hollywood star unearthed the ambition while going through his old diaries for his new memoir.

“I made a list of 10 goals in life and number eight was ‘Win an Oscar’,” he says.

“It is strange because at that time I wasn’t even verbally admitting that I wanted to pursue acting.

Graham Norton interviews Matthew McConaughey remotely (Matt Crossick/PA)

“I did more than that in my diary, which was wild – it kind of blew my mind!” he tells The Graham Norton Show.

The US star won an Oscar for his role in Dallas Buyers Club in 2014.

Norton’s chat show also features singers Bruce Springsteen and Sam Smith, screen stars Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and Stephen Mangan, and comedian Mawaan Rizwan.

Dame Kristin admits she was not impressed by Four Weddings And A Funeral, in which she played Fiona, after filming the hit movie.

“I thought it was a bit of a dud at first. The only time I saw it I was all by myself in a cinema in Paris where there wasn’t anyone to laugh with, and I didn’t find the jokes particularly funny,” she says.

“But I was then on a plane in days when everyone watched the same film and people were laughing so I thought ‘Maybe I am mistaken, maybe it’s quite good’.”