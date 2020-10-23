Jurassic Park stars pay tribute to Richard Attenborough

View this post on Instagram

Today, here we are, thinking about our old pal and colleague , dear old Dickie Attenborough , on the actual #RichardAttenboroughStage at #PinewoodStudios . Completely appropriately, we face our greatest dinosaur terror yet today , on a great soundstage named for the great man himself . But in the capable hands of @colintrevorrow , @lauradern @jeffgoldblum @prattprattpratt @brycedallashoward #DeWandaWise and #izzySermon- we should make it okay . As Dickie would say ‘ Darling , I lived through the Blitz’ .