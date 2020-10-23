Emilia Clarke celebrates birthday with ‘most exhilarating experience of my life’

View this post on Instagram

What could match the profound existential terror of another birthday? Jumping out of a goddamn plane is what. ? #whosaysyoucanonlyflydragons? #freeeeeeeeeefaaaalllliiiinnnggggg #? #myfacialexpressionstellyouallyouneedtoknow #mymothermyhero #birthdaybluestakeapunch Thank you Hinton Sky Diving for the most exhilarating experience of my life!