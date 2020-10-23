Ariana Grande enters the Oval Office in Positions music video

Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande goes from pop star to president in the music video for her latest song Positions.

The singer shared the new track on Friday and it is the first single from her upcoming sixth album.

The accompanying music video features Grande sweeping through the corridors of the White House flanked by an all-female team of aides, while she also takes a seat inside the Oval Office to sign papers.

Positions is a love song about Grande’s willingness to please her partner and she later takes to the White House kitchen to prepare a meal.

“Switching the positions for you, cooking in the kitchen and I’m in the bedroom, I’m in the Olympics, way I’m jumping through hoops,” she sings on the track.

The video also features a cameo from Grande’s dogs. She walks them across the White House lawn.

Grande is dating Los Angeles real estate agent Dalton Gomez.

Fans eager for more new music from the singer will have to wait for her as-yet-untitled new album, which is expected to arrive later this month.

Grande’s most recent record, Thank U, Next, arrived in February last year and topped the charts around the world, including in both the UK and US.

This year, she has released two duets.