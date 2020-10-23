Adele shows off American accent in Saturday Night Live promo

Adele

Adele showed off her American accent and joked she would be the musical guest during a promotional clip for Saturday Night Live.

The British star will appear on this week’s episode of the long-running comedy sketch show alongside singer H.E.R., and the hosting gig has sparked speculation she is ready to release new music.

It has been five years since the release of Adele’s most recent album, the Grammy-winning 25.

Host: Adele Music: H.E.R. You: Watching this Saturday pic.twitter.com/OThWWK7Msd — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) October 22, 2020

Standing on stage alongside H.E.R. and regular cast member Kate McKinnon, all in masks, she said: “Hi, I’m Adele and I’m hosting Saturday Night Live this week with musical guest H.E.R.”

McKinnon then expressed confusion and pointed at both singers and said: “Wait, her or her?”

H.E.R. then suggested it would be McKinnon who was performing and the Ghostbusters actress said: “Yes me, it is I who will be musical guest this week.”

Adele then moved towards the camera and said: “Or maybe me,” before H.E.R. pushed in front and pointed at herself.

In a second clip McKinnon did an impression of Adele’s accent, saying: “So tune in, it’s fit to be wicked,” before adding: “I’m sorry, bad idea, that was a bad idea, fail.”

Adele replied in an American accent: “Oh my god, no worries girlfriend.”

McKinnon looked at her admiring and said: “OK, now that is good.”

Adele announced her appearance on the US sketch show on Sunday and said she is “so excited” and “absolutely terrified”.