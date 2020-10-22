Sir Steve McQueen: Movie industry must be more diverse after the pandemic

The film-maker said the industry will return ‘with vigour’.

Sir Steve McQueen has said the movie industry needs to be more diverse after the pandemic.

The 12 Years A Slave film-maker and Turner Prize-winning artist said the arts have to change.

The 51-year-old tells Inside Culture With Mary Beard: “I think people will come back with a lot more vigour.

Sir Steve McQueen with Inside Culture presenter Mary Beard (BBC/PA)

“The situation is very hard, very difficult right now. I do think there will be a cascade, an avalanche of films.

“I do believe the industry will be more busy than ever, just because people want things so much.

“People want to be in a community looking at films and also the theatre … that’s why we’ve got to keep holding on.”

But the Small Axe director added: “It has to be (more diverse) … Seeing more people of colour behind and in front of the camera – you can’t go back to how it was.”

– Inside Culture With Mary Beard is broadcast on BBC Two at 7.30pm on Thursday on BBC Two

