Masked Adele hard at work on Saturday Night Live preparation

Adele

A masked Adele has been pictured hard at work preparing for her hosting slot on Saturday Night Live.

The chart-topping singer will appear on this week’s episode of the long-running comedy sketch show alongside musical guest H.E.R.

Adele’s hosting slot sparked speculation she was ready to release new music.

A picture shared on SNL’s Twitter account shows the Londoner wearing a black mask and double denim while reading papers with a pencil in hand.

It has been five years since the release of Adele’s most recent album, the Grammy-winning 25.

Announcing her SNL appearance on Sunday, the 32-year-old said she is “so excited” and “absolutely terrified”.

A 2008 appearance on SNL helped boost her career in the US. She described her hosting debut, 12 years after first appearing as a musical guest, as a “full circle” moment.

A new album from the singer would be among the most highly anticipated musical releases of 2020.

In February, she told guests at a wedding to expect a new record in September, though in June the singer called for fans to be patient.

Adele split from husband Simon Konecki last year.