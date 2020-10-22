Kanye West wishes wife Kim a happy 40th birthday

Kanye West

Kanye West shared a throwback picture to the night he proposed to Kim Kardashian West as he wished his wife a happy 40th birthday.

The rapper and fashion mogul got down on one knee inside an empty baseball park in San Francisco in 2013.

They tied the knot a year later and have four children.

Been doing empty stadiums Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much pic.twitter.com/dCgHhzP2J8 — ye (@kanyewest) October 21, 2020

Celebrating Kim’s 40th, West shared a picture of the couple kissing shortly after getting engaged and referenced the pandemic as he wrote: “Been doing empty stadiums. Happy 40th birthday!!! I love you so much.”

Kim replied: “I love you so much.”

The Wests have one of the most high-profile marriages in showbiz but their relationship has been under the microscope following the hip-hop star’s erratic behaviour.

West, 43, launched a presidential run in July and has attracted attention for repeated outbursts on Twitter.

In one he accused his wife of trying to “lock me up”. The rapper suffers from bipolar disorder.

West was not the only family member to wish Kim a happy birthday. Her mother, Kris Jenner, paid a loving tribute on Twitter.

“You are the most incredible daughter, mommy, wife, sister, auntie and friend and make all of us feel so special and loved,” Jenner, 64, wrote.