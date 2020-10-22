Alison Hammond ‘excited to be the boss’ as guest editor of This Morning

Alison Hammond

Alison Hammond is set to take the helm of This Morning on Friday and will host the show alongside Dermot O’Leary.

The TV presenter, best known for her celebrity interviews with A-list stars including Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson and Harrison Ford, will serve as guest editor for the daytime programme, giving orders to the gallery and helping with directing.

She said: “It will just be a joy! There will be nothing about lockdown or coronavirus.

They're back ? On Friday, @radioleary and @AlisonHammond are reuniting in the This Morning studio for a show which is sure to be full of dancing and laughter. Watch the show, weekdays from 10am ? https://t.co/Q7IV48mXLV #ThisMorning pic.twitter.com/gseEyibH0s — This Morning (@thismorning) October 21, 2020

“There’ll be a lot of recipes and food … and maybe a little bit of fashion and fun. It’s going to be great and I’m excited to be the boss!”

Hammond will have a meeting with This Morning editor Martin Frizell to discuss the running of the show and get his advice but she will decide on the topics she would like to cover, which celebrity guests she will invite on, and what features she wants commissioned.

Hammond has already said she wants a tap dancing troupe to open the show, and the crew to wear “Team Alison” T-shirts.

She has also made requests for a fashion item with male models and to send co-star Josie Gibson on a Halloween challenge.

Frizell said: “I still can’t quite believe that I have agreed to this, but, yes, on Friday 23rd October 2020 our Alison Hammond will be stepping into my shoes and taking charge of This Morning.

“She will brief Dermot, decide on the topics and items of the day, and be in the gallery calling the shots and giving her unique style of guidance to the team.