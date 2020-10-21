Members of EastEnders team test positive for Covid-19

Eastenders

Two members of the EastEnders team have tested positive for coronavirus – but filming has not been disrupted.

The positive tests occurred in separate incidents and both staff members are self-isolating at home, the BBC said.

Cast and crew are adhering to social distancing guidelines, with the use of screens, body doubles and CGI to film intimate moments.

A spokeswoman for the BBC said: “We can confirm that two members of the EastEnders team have tested positive for coronavirus and they are now self-isolating at home following the latest Government guidelines.

“We have rigorous protocols in place to manage Covid-19 as the safety of all those involved in the production is paramount.”

It comes after filming on a Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special was delayed this month when crew members tested positive.

Filming on Coronation Street was also disrupted in September after an unnamed cast member tested positive.

EastEnders returned to screens in September after nearly three months away.