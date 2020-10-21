Kim Kardashian West at 40: A look at some of her high-profile feuds

It can be difficult keeping up with Kim Kardashian West’s list of enemies.

The reality TV star and cosmetics mogul – who celebrates her 40th birthday on Wednesday – is no stranger to a row.

Her status as one of the most famous people in the world has made her a frequent target and she has often hit back at her critics.

Kardashian West has clashed with stars including Taylor Swift and Bette Midler.

To celebrate her birthday, the PA news agency looks at her biggest feuds.

Taylor Swift

.@taylorswift13 has chosen to reignite an old exchange – that at this point in time feels very self-serving given the suffering millions of real victims are facing right now. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 24, 2020

Pop superstar Swift was furious when Kardashian West’s husband, the rapper Kanye West, referred to her as a “bitch” in his 2016 song Famous.

Swift insisted she was not aware of the lyric, but Kardashian West shared an edited video of the singer speaking on the phone with the hip-hop star.

The feud was reignited in March when a full recording of the 25-minute conversation was leaked.

Swift said it proved she had been telling the truth and accused the Wests of manipulating the footage to “frame” her and putting “me, my family, and fans through hell for 4 years”.

Kardashian West replied by calling Swift a liar before promising it would be the last time she would address the matter.

Chloe Grace Moretz



let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 8, 2016

Kardashian West often shares risque snaps on social media but a March 2016 nude selfie elicited a telling off from actress Grace Moretz.

The Suspiria star tweeted: “I truly hope you realise how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than our bodies.”

Kardashian West, never one to take an insult laying down, had a withering comeback.

“Let’s all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is,” she said.

Bette Midler

Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen,she's gonna have to swallow the camera. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) March 7, 2016

The same naked selfie that irked Moretz also caught the attention of comedian and actress Midler.

In a nod to Kardashian West’s infamous sex tape, Midler wrote: “Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we’ve never seen, she’s gonna have to swallow the camera.”

Kardashian West responded with a jibe about 74-year-old Midler’s age, writing: “Hey @BetteMidler I know it’s past your bedtime but if you’re still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding.”

She also claimed the multi-award-winning star had once tried to befriend her by sending her a gift.

Wendy Williams

US TV host Williams is known for being outspoken and did not hold back when discussing the Wests’ marriage on her show in January 2018.

She said: “Kim, you know what? It’s clear that Kanye has nothing for you except dribble and feeble conversation… It is clear that Kanye does not pay attention to you. It’s clear to me that you are desperate, desperately trying to stay in the spotlight.”