Dani Dyer reveals plans for mother to move in after birth of first baby

Dani Dyer

Dani Dyer has said her mother will move in with her when she gives birth to her first child.

The TV star, 24, announced in July that she was expecting a baby with boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

She has now revealed that her mother Joanne Mas will move in to help with the newborn, who is due in January.

Dani Dyer (right) with father Danny Dyer (centre) and mother Joanne Mas (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She told ITV’s Lorraine: “I can’t wait. I feel like January’s always a bit of a rubbish month. I feel sorry for the baby having a January birthday.

“You know what, I think it’ll be so lovely, once Christmas is done and then it’ll be like, ‘Ooh, when is it going to happen?”

Discussing her mother’s plans, she added: “We were meant to convert the spare room into my own dressing room and she’s like, ‘No, we’re going to keep the bed in there. I’ll have a picture up there, my sign up there.’

“So yeah, she’s moving in.”

Dyer said her father, EastEnders star Danny Dyer, is also excited for the new arrival, and said: “He thinks he’s funny, he’s like ‘I can’t believe I’m going to be a grandad. I’m glad I haven’t got to do the night feeds.’

“But he’s like, ‘You just learn it on the job.’ I don’t feel like you know what you’re doing until you’re actually doing it.

“He is really excited for me. He’s like, ‘Listen Dan, as long as they’re fed and you give them loads of love, you’ll be fine.'”

The former Love Island winner said it has been a struggle to go through pregnancy during the pandemic and told the show: “Because this is the first time I’ve been pregnant, I’ve had nothing to compare it to…

“It is difficult. I’ve been to a few scans and Sammy wasn’t allowed to be there. He’s the father of my child, I need him in this room with me.

“You do end up having to book private scans. I just needed him there. I’m such a worrier anyway, so it was just nice having him hold my hand. But it is a scary time.”

Dyer has been open about her struggles with anxiety and said: “I feel like there’s always something new. I’ve always been like that anyway, I always make a problem out of nothing.