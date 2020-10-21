Channel 4 series to reveal ‘secrets behind’ the Queen’s reign

The Queen

Channel 4 will air a series on “the secrets behind” the Queen’s reign.

The three-part documentary will look at the monarch’s relationship with the Duke of Edinburgh and the rest of her family, as well as British and foreign politicians.

It is based on declassified documents – letters, diaries, eye-witness testimony and audio recordings – the broadcaster said.

Royals Declassified (the working title) will also feature interviews with “royal insiders,” historians and politicians.

The Queen looks on as Margaret Thatcher speaks at a Commonwealth conference in 1986 (PA)

The first programme explores the Queen’s relationships with prime ministers, “including mounting tensions with Margaret Thatcher that threatened a constitutional crisis”.

A second episode “sheds fresh light on the tensions she’s experienced between the demands of her family and her role as monarch”.

The final film “explores how a spy passing information to the Soviets was able to work for so many years in Buckingham Palace” – the Queen’s art adviser Anthony Blunt was exposed as a Russian spy.

Shaminder Nahal, Channel 4 commissioning editor, specialist factual, said: “From the Queen’s relationships with her prime ministers, to the extraordinary story of the spy in the palace and some of the Queen’s family secrets – this series brings many intriguing aspects of the history of the Crown to life in primary colour – with wit, verve and fascinating detail.”