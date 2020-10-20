Robert Downey Jr defends Chris Pratt following social media criticism

Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr has defended Marvel co-star Chris Pratt after the actor was criticised on social media.

A Twitter user posted a picture of Pratt and other stars named Chris – Pine, Evans and Hemsworth – along with the caption: “One has to go.”

A majority of the comments appeared to be in favour of jettisoning Pratt.

Many cited Pratt allegedly being a Donald Trump supporter while others said he attends a church with anti-LGBT views. He has previously denied the latter claim.

One has to go. pic.twitter.com/HUWnbQOA43 — Amy Berg (@bergopolis) October 17, 2020

Downey Jr, who plays Iron Man in the Marvel films, has now defended Pratt, who portrays Star-Lord.

Alongside a picture of the pair together, Downey Jr said: “What a world… The ‘sinless’ are casting stones at my brother, Chris Pratt… A real Christian who lives by principle, has never demonstrated anything but positivity and gratitude…

“AND he just married into a family that makes space for civil discourse and (just plain fact) INSISTS on service as the highest value. If you take issue with Chris,,, I’ve got a novel idea.

“Delete your social media accounts, sit with your OWN defects of character, work on THEM, then celebrate your humanness…”

Downey Jr added the hashtag #gotyerbackbackback.

He was not the only star to defend Pratt. Mark Ruffalo, who plays Hulk in the Marvel movies, said: “You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life.

“He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now.”

You all, @prattprattpratt is as solid a man there is. I know him personally, and instead of casting aspersions, look at how he lives his life. He is just not overtly political as a rule. This is a distraction. Let’s keep our eyes on the prize, friends. We are so close now. — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) October 20, 2020

And James Gunn, who directed Pratt in 2014’s Guardians Of The Galaxy, tweeted: “Sorry. Just finding out about this nonsense. @prattprattpratt is the best dude in the world. I’ve spent hours & hours sharing my deepest truths with this man, as he has with me. Please stop assuming what he believes, politically or in any other way, because he’s a Christian.”

Pratt’s wife, Katherine Schwarzenegger, had earlier criticised the “mean” social media posts comparing the stars named Chris.