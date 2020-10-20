Pastry week sees fifth contestant leave the Bake Off tent

The Great British Bake Off 2020

Linda has become the fifth contestant to be eliminated from the Great British Bake Off.

The retired living team leader, from East Sussex, failed to impress the judges in Tuesday’s series of pastry-themed challenges.

Laura was named star baker.

“SCREAM!”Here’s a letter from lovely Linda to all you Bake Off fans. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/xyTBKwbp8q — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 20, 2020

Despite being booted off the show, Linda remained upbeat, saying: “It’s been amazing. One of the highlights of my life.”

In a letter shared with fans, she added: “I felt so valued throughout this experience and have met some lovely people. Everything I’ve read about the show has been amazing and I’m so proud to have been part of GBBO 2020!”

The signature challenge saw the remaining amateur bakers craft eight Cornish pasties, with any pastry or filling, but personalised with a decorative finish.

Marc, 51, a bronze resin sculptor from Cornwall, failed to deliver on his county’s famous foodstuff, with judge Paul Hollywood criticising him for failing to give his pasties the correct 20 or 21 pleats.

He described them as “pale” and “dry”.

Pantomime producer Lottie, 31, served toad in the hole pasties which were well-received by the judges.

You should feel so so proud of yourself, Linda. It’s been a delight having you in the tent! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/GDcJ5ji62p — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) October 20, 2020

This prompted Matt Lucas to deliver his famous line as the fictional character Andy Pipkin from Little Britain: “Want that one!”

The technical challenge saw the contestants take on three raspberry and three salted caramel eclairs in two hours and 15 minutes.

Linda, 61, quickly fell behind before almost dropping her eclairs while removing them from the oven.

She placed last, with Hollywood calling her attempt “terrible”, while Peter, 20, an accounting and finance student from Edinburgh, took first place.

Despite consistently impressing the judges across the series, he had not previously won the technical challenge.

Pastry week’s showstopper saw the contestants create caged tarts.

Linda’s effort did not impress after the cage failed to lift up. The judges were impressed with the flavour, though Hollywood was disappointed by the visual impact and said: “The way it looks doesn’t look good.”

Mark also received criticism from Hollywood.

Last week saw Sura, 31, a pharmacy dispenser from London, leave the tent, despite being tipped as an early favourite in the contest.

Production of the 11th series of Bake Off was initially delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but filming finished near the end of August.