Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges diagnosed with lymphoma

Jeff Bridges

Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges has announced he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

The 70-year-old star of films including The Big Lebowski, Crazy Heart and True Grit said he was starting treatment and promised to keep fans updated.

He said the prognosis is “good”.

Announcing the diagnosis on social media, Oscar-winner Bridges referenced one of his most famous characters and said: “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.

“I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes.”

Bridges ended the message by urging fans to vote in the presidential election, adding: “Because we are all in this together. Love, Jeff.”

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system.

Fans and celebrities wished Bridges well following the diagnosis.

Actress Patricia Arquette said: “Sending you and your family love and healing.”

Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted: “Jeff, sending you the wish, the hope, that you get everything you need and anything you want.”

And Star Trek’s George Takei said: “You’re a fighter. You can beat this.”

Bridges is a Hollywood great who was born into a prominent showbusiness family in Los Angeles in 1949. His father was the actor Lloyd Bridges while his mother was actress Dorothy Bridges.

Bridges’ career highlight came in 2010, with both Academy Award and Golden Globe wins for best actor for his performance as Otis ‘Bad’ Blake in Crazy Heart.

He is perhaps best known as middle-aged Jeffrey ‘The Dude’ Lebowski in 1998 cult classic The Big Lebowski.

Bridges has earned seven Oscar nominations over his career, most recently a best supporting actor nod for the 2017 heist film Hell Or High Water.