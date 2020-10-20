Hollyoaks cast to appear in video ‘love letter’ for soap’s 25th birthday episode

Jennifer Metcalfe

The cast of Hollyoaks will mark the soap’s 25th anniversary with a video “love letter”.

The Channel 4 show first hit screens in October 1995 and celebrates its birthday this week.

On Wednesday, stars including Jennifer Metcalfe, Nick Pickard, Kelle Bryan, Jamie Lomas, Stephanie Waring, Richard Blackwood, Jorgie Porter and Ashley Taylor Dawson will feature in what producers are billing as an “emotional video love letter”.

The episode sees Yasmine Maalik preparing to propose to Tom Cunningham while the letter is read out by Hollyoaks’ adult cast.

It remains to be seen whether Tom will accept the proposal or leave Yasmine to pursue her dream of becoming a journalist.

To create the video, cast members had to be filmed separately due to the pandemic.

During the birthday episode, viewers will get a first look at Kurt Benson’s (played by Jeremy Edwards) return and the McQueens’ gothic blackmail plot thickens.