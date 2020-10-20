50 Cent endorses Trump, saying ‘I don’t care he doesn’t like black people’

The rapper expressed his anger over tax increases proposed by Joe Biden.

50 Cent has endorsed Donald Trump in the 2020 US presidential election and said “I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people.”

The rapper expressed anger over proposed tax increases for top earners under the president’s Democratic challenger, Joe Biden.

He made the claim on Instagram alongside a screenshot from television about tax rates by state under the Biden tax plan.

Election 2020 Biden
Joe Biden (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

The graphic suggests that high earners in New York City will be taxed 62% of their wages.

However, it has been widely reported that the graphic is misleading and does not include deductions, credits, offsets, loopholes and lower tax rates on other sources of income.

50 Cent, real name Curtis Jackson, wrote: “WHAT THE F***! (VOTE ForTRUMP) IM OUT.

“F*** NEW YORK The KNICKS never win anyway.

“I don’t care Trump doesn’t like black people 62% are you out of ya f****** mind.”

The rapper filed for bankruptcy in 2015 but was discharged in 2017 after paying off 22 million dollars of debt.

