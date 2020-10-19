Strictly’s Katya Jones on Nicola Adams: We’re going to be a powerhouse together

Nicola Adams and Katya Jones

Katya Jones says her Strictly Come Dancing partnership with Nicola Adams will be one of “two strong-minded women”.

On the launch show, former boxer Adams, 37, became the first celebrity to perform on Strictly as part of a same-sex couple.

Professional dancer Jones, 31, told Radio Times magazine: “In the ballroom world, there are same-sex partnerships and same-sex competitions, so it’s a really normal thing…

12 celebrities, 12 professional dancers, and now 12 amazing couples! Which pair can't you wait to see perform next week? ? #Strictly pic.twitter.com/9nh1ANQKPw — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) October 17, 2020

“I’ve always taught as a lead and a follower, so this doesn’t feel like anything extra.

“I’m just really excited to get someone whose work ethic is out of this world — she’s so used to training hard. For me, that’s all I look for in a partner.

“We’re two strong-minded women and we’re going to be a powerhouse together. And, you know, dancing is dancing.”

She added: “People won’t even see the difference because it’s going to be amazing. They’re not even going to question it.”

Meanwhile former home secretary Jacqui Smith, who is partnered with Anton Du Beke, said: “I think I’m fitter now than I have been in the past 20 years and certainly a lot fitter than I was when I was in Parliament.

Radio Times cover (Radio Times)

“That’s with some running and yoga. Goodness knows how fit I’ll be when Anton’s finished with me.”

And Caroline Quentin, partnered with Johannes Radebe, said she is not as “insecure” as she was in her younger days.

“I’m going to wear fabulous things and not hide myself at all,” she said.