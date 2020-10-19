Phillip Schofield: My head is just as muddy as it was before I came out

ShowbizPublished:

The presenter said he is ‘proud’ of who he is.

Phillip Schofield
Phillip Schofield

Phillip Schofield has said his head “is just as muddy” as it was before he came out.

Earlier this year the presenter revealed he was gay during an episode of ITV’s This Morning.

He told Fearne Cotton’s Happy Place podcast he is no clearer about his identity than he was before he made his sexuality public.

British Grand Prix 2019 – Race Day – Silverstone
(David Davies/PA)

“I’m still learning what effects that has on my life and the life of those around me,” he said.

Schofield added: “Do I know who I am? No. I think if I’m honest, looking you right in the eye now, I’d say I’m still pretty confused.”

He said his “head’s just as muddy as it was before”.

The 58-year-old said he feels “no shame” and is “proud of who I am”.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald UK Premiere – London
(Ian West/PA)

He added: “I’m happy with who I am, I’m not happy with the damage it causes.”

Schofield has two daughters with his wife Steph.

He said he does not know “what my future is”.

“I know that I don’t want to hurt anyone any more than I’ve already hurt them, but I also know that we are, us four, the same but different, and we’re finding our way,” Schofield said.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News