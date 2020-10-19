Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda shares new look at baby granddaughter

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid’s mother has shared another glimpse of the model’s baby with Zayn Malik.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter on September 24 and both shared photos of the baby’s tiny hand holding on to the tattooed hand of the former One Direction singer.

Reality star Yolanda Hadid has now shared her own version of the picture on Instagram, showing the little girl’s hand in hers.

In the background the baby can be seen wearing a fluffy white onesie, decorated with a toy bear.

She wrote: “My heart is expending with so much love and joy for this little baby girl she is an angel sent to us from above…

“Thank you Mommy & Daddy for making me a Oma, I love every minute of it.”

Sharing the news the baby had arrived last month, former One Direction star Malik, 27, wrote: “Our baby girl is here, healthy & beautiful.

“To try put into words how i am feeling right now would be an impossible task.

“The love i feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding.

“Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, & thankful for the life we will have together x”

Hadid, 25, wrote: “Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love.”