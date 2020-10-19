Emily Mortimer: There is little to recommend about ageing

Emily Mortimer

Emily Mortimer has said she is not enjoying the ageing process.

The Mary Poppins Returns actress, 48, has compared middle age to being on a “Ferris wheel”.

“It’s horrible getting older,” she told Radio Times magazine.

Radio Times cover (Radio Times)

Mortimer added: “There’s not much to recommend it. You go through this inevitable midlife crisis: ‘Who am I? Why am I here? What’s the point of anything?’

“It’s all about accepting that ultimately one is going to die.

“I’ve found that the moments in my life where I’ve just been interested in telling stories, that’s when I’m OK.”

She said she identifies with her character, who searches for her elderly mother after she disappears, in new horror film Relic.

“I related to Kay with that moment in your life when you’re the parent to your own parent, as well as your children, and yet you can see yourself getting older and your children becoming more grown-up,” the mother-of-two said.

“You can feel yourself on this Ferris wheel and it’s your turn next.”