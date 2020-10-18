Peter Crouch, Mo Farah and Dermot O’Leary feature in Movember campaign

Movember 2020 campaign

Peter Crouch, Sir Mo Farah, Dermot O’Leary and Russell Tovey are among the famous faces who appear in a series of celebrity portraits for the 2020 Movember campaign.

The annual campaign aims to raise awareness of male mental health issues and suicide prevention, as well as testicular and prostate cancer.

Model Abbey Clancy, who is married to ex-footballer Crouch, singer Liam Payne, George The Poet, musicians Miles Kane and Jesse Wood, rugby player Chris Robshaw and actor Sam Claflin have also been photographed for the campaign.

Dermot O’Leary (Greg Williams/PA)

Crouch said: “I’ve long supported Movember and the important work they do for prostate cancer, testicular cancer and male mental health.

“It’s been an honour to join the campaign this year and get behind the cause by growing a mo.

“This year more than ever, I urge everyone to get involved in the month-long movement and show your support in any way you can.”

The portraits were shot by photographer Greg Williams.

Sir Mo Farah (Greg Williams/PA)

Movember CEO Michelle Terry said: “It’s great to see so many well-known faces put on a united front in support of men’s health, inspiring men and women to get involved and support our fundraising drive this Movember.

“This year has not been an easy one on many levels and the challenges are most likely to continue, impacting all areas of our life, including our health.”

She added: “We’ve seen men embrace facial hair during lockdown and are now asking that they put that practice to good use and grow what could be the most important mo they ever grow.”

Liam Payne (Greg Williams/PA)

Research carried out by Movember earlier this year found 83% of British men find it helpful when people ask if they are having a difficult time, but 46% said no one had asked them how they are coping during the coronavirus pandemic.

Around a fifth of men (22%) reported that their mental health had worsened since the start of the pandemic, with 29% saying they felt lonely more often.

A total of 1,451 people were surveyed as part of the research.

Russell Tovey (Greg Williams/PA)

Clancy said: “Many people assume Movember only support men, but they also provide guidance for the support network of those who may be struggling.