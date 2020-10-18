Jason Bell reveals how he has been preparing for Strictly Come Dancing

Jason Bell

Jason Bell has said there had been “a lot of dancing in the kitchen” in preparation for Strictly Come Dancing.

The former American football player said he had been getting tips for the BBC celebrity dancing competition, which he is appearing in this year, from Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle, with whom he shares a daughter.

Bell, 42, told Hello! magazine: “Nadine has always given me great advice in my life and now she’s giving me tips on how to prepare for a routine.

“She’s an expert. Let’s just say there’s a lot of dancing in the kitchen going on.”

Nadine Coyle (Lia Toby/PA)

Bell said the BBC show would give his daughter Anaiya, who did not see him play American football, an opportunity to see him in a competition for the first time.

“She has never seen me compete, and she has always seen her mummy on television doing all kinds of cool things,” he said.

“She can have her input and tell Daddy why he messed up.

“She will let me know. She goes to ballet classes and loves dancing, she is a little entertainer and performs all the time for Nadine and me.”

(Hello!/PA)

Bell added that he and Coyle, who he reportedly split from last year, still “spend a lot of time together”.

“I love who Nadine is, she is a wonderful person and an unbelievable mother. Anaiya is so lucky,” he said.

He also told the magazine that becoming a father was “the best day of my life”.

“I just remember thinking how great this is and how responsible you want to be and have to be,” he said.

“You suddenly want to do everything right.”