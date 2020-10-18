Hello! Adele shocks fans with Saturday Night Live announcement

Adele

Adele has announced she will be hosting next week’s Saturday Night Live.

The chart-topping singer surprised fans with the news on Sunday, revealing she will host the long-running sketch show for the first time.

American singer-songwriter H.E.R is the musical guest. Adele’s October 24 hosting appears to hint that the Grammy winner has new music on the way.

Writing on Instagram, Adele said she is “so excited” and “absolutely terrified”.

She wrote: “Bloooooody hellllll I’m so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!! I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right.

“But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?”

Adele previously appeared as a musical guest on Saturday Night Live in October 2008, also on the eve of the presidential election, and in November 2015.

She said her upcoming hosting “feels full circle”.

She added: “It’ll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election…which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no!

“I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all. See you next week.”

Adele told guests at a wedding in February to expect a new album in September.

In June she responded to a comment on Instagram asking for an update and told a fan to “be patient”.

Her most recent album was 2015’s 25, which won album of the year at the Grammys.

Adele split from husband Simon Konecki last year.