Headie One and Internet Money in the running for singles chart top spot

Headie One and Internet Money are both vying for top spot in the UK singles chart.

North London rapper Headie One sits first in the provisional Official Charts Company rankings with his song Ain’t It Different, which features AJ Tracey and Stormzy.

If he retains his place when the final positions are announced on Friday it will be the first time that he has topped the chart.

Headie One’s song features Stormzy (Ian West/PA)

US rap collective Internet Money are second with Lemonade, which features Gunna, Don Toliver and Nav.

Their song is 123 chart sales behind Headie One’s track.

Miley Cyrus’s Midnight Sky is set to hit a new peak as it climbs to number three.

Joel Corry’s song Head & Heart, featuring MNEK, could return to the top 10 following their performance on Saturday night’s Strictly Come Dancing.