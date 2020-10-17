Linda Nolan writes a 60th birthday message for her late sister Bernie

Linda Nolan has paid tribute to her late sister Bernie on what would have been her 60th birthday.
The singer, who starred in family pop group The Nolans alongside Bernie, shared a picture of herself alongside her younger sister on social media.
Bernie died in 2013 from cancer.
Linda wrote: “Happy 60th birthday Bernie… What a party it would have been, my little sister joining the 60s club!
“Not a day goes by when I don’t think of you and miss you.
“My heart aches just to hug you one more time and to hear your voice.
“Until we meet again, I love you so much.”
She urged people to send her a photo of them honouring Bernie by having a drink, “specifically a Moscow mule”.
Earlier this year Linda, 61, revealed that both her and sister Anne needed cancer treatment during the lockdown.
Both went to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital and Linda was treated for liver cancer, while Anne, 69, was admitted with breast cancer.