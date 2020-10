Strictly Come Dancing's Craig Revel Horwood, Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse

Strictly Come Dancing has released pictures from the first episode of the series as it returns to screens.

During Saturday night’s launch show, the celebrities and their professional partners will be paired up.

Here is a quick look at what to expect from the first episode:

Presenters Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly return as hosts (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Strictly Judge Craig Revel Horwood returns to the panel but Bruno Tonioli will be absent on Saturday nights as he is currently in the US filming (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Motsi Mabuse returns to the panel but due to coronavirus, the judges are sitting apart (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Judge Shirley Ballas joins Mabuse and Revel Horwood on the judging panel again (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Professional dancers Nadiya Bychkova and Graziano Di Prima perform during the launch show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Strictly professionals Neil Jones and Nancy Xu perform during the launch show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

MNEK and Joel Corry have been confirmed as performing during the launch show (Guy Levy/BBC/PA)