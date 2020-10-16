Circuses, choirs and theatres: the venues in line for Government arts funding

Zippos Circus, Somerset House and the Military Wives Choir are to receive a share of £76 million of Government funding for arts organisations.
Included among the 588 recipients of the latest tranche of Culture Recovery Fund support are some of the following:
– Zippos Circus – £628,986
– Somerset House, London – £850,000
– Military Wives Choir – £92,057
– Kneehigh Theatre, Cornwall – £249,833
– Moseley Folk And Arts Festival, Birmingham – £50,000
– The Jazz Cafe, Reading – £55,000
– Kasbah Nightclub, Coventry – £180,838
– Hot Water Comedy Club Ltd, Liverpool – £450,000
– Darlington Hippodrome, Darlington – £1,000,000
– Bristol Museums, Bristol – £270,000
– Boiler Room Ltd, London – £791,652
– Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club, London – £117,635
– Brighton People’s Theatre, Brighton – £50,000
– Chorley Little Theatre, Chorley, Lancashire – £51,025
– Clay Studio Manchester, Manchester – £50,000
– Fatbird Live Lounge, Wigan – £55,000
– Cambridge Arts Theatre Trust Ltd, Cambridge – £985,000