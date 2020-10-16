Circuses, choirs and theatres: the venues in line for Government arts funding

The Darlington Hippodrome is among the venues in line for support.

Somerset House – London

Zippos Circus, Somerset House and the Military Wives Choir are to receive a share of £76 million of Government funding for arts organisations.

Included among the 588 recipients of the latest tranche of Culture Recovery Fund support are some of the following:

Military Wives Choir (Jonathan Brady/PA)

– Zippos Circus – £628,986

– Somerset House, London – £850,000

– Military Wives Choir – £92,057

– Kneehigh Theatre, Cornwall – £249,833

– Moseley Folk And Arts Festival, Birmingham – £50,000

– The Jazz Cafe, Reading – £55,000

– Kasbah Nightclub, Coventry – £180,838

– Hot Water Comedy Club Ltd, Liverpool – £450,000

– Darlington Hippodrome, Darlington – £1,000,000

– Bristol Museums, Bristol – £270,000

– Boiler Room Ltd, London – £791,652

– Bethnal Green Working Men’s Club, London – £117,635

– Brighton People’s Theatre, Brighton – £50,000

– Chorley Little Theatre, Chorley, Lancashire – £51,025

– Clay Studio Manchester, Manchester – £50,000

– Fatbird Live Lounge, Wigan – £55,000

– Cambridge Arts Theatre Trust Ltd, Cambridge – £985,000

