Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died without making will, court papers show

Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman died without making a will despite fighting a four-year battle with colon cancer, court papers show.

The actor’s wife, Taylor Simone Ledward, has filed a probate case in Los Angeles, asking a judge to name her the administrator of the estate with limited authority.

Chadwick Boseman died without making a will, court papers show (Ian West/PA)

She listed the estimated value of Boseman’s estate at 938,500 dollars (about £726,000), court records obtained by the PA news agency show.

Boseman, 43, died in August and is also survived by his parents, Leroy and Carolyn Boseman. No other family is listed.

Boseman and Ledward reportedly tied the knot shortly before his death.

His final film appearance will come in Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, which will also feature Oscar-winning actress Viola Davis.

The movie is scheduled for release on December 18.

Boseman’s death stunned Hollywood. He is best-known for starring as superhero T’Challa in Marvel blockbuster Black Panther.