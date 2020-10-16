Ashley Banjo offers update from self-isolation after Covid-19 halts BGT filming

Ashley Banjo

Ashley Banjo has said he is self-isolating as a precaution after filming on the Britain’s Got Talent Christmas special was halted when crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

The Diversity star, who is standing in for Simon Cowell as a judge on the ITV show, appeared on Friday’s The One Show via video call from his home.

Asked how he was faring by host Alex Jones, he said: “I am indoors. Keeping myself to myself. I have just been taking the precaution since early in the week.

@AshleyBanjo gives us an update as he self isolates at home.

“If you realise there are a few positive tests around it is always just safer to make sure you are OK. Hopefully everything is okay.”

At least three crew members tested positive before the first day of filming.

A Britain’s Got Talent spokeswoman said at the time: “As a result of a positive Covid-19 result received yesterday we have implemented our protocols and a number of crew members are self-isolating at home.

“As a result, we are unable to continue filming our BGT Christmas Special today and have taken the decision to postpone.

“The safety of all those involved in the show is our number one priority and we follow extensive Covid-19 related procedures to adhere to all Government guidelines.”

(Tom Dymond/Syco/Thames/PA)

The Christmas special had not been formally announced but it had previously been reported that the festive edition will feature some of the show’s most successful acts.

Instead of simply competing alone, acts will compete together to impress the audience.

Fellow Diversity stars Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely appeared on the show to discuss their Connected tour starting in March 2021.

Jordan said it would be challenging to tour while coronavirus was still prevalent given the size of their dance troupe.

He said: “It’s a lot. There’s a lot of logistics. It’s like Ash said, if he is around someone – there are so many of us, it only takes one of us to be around someone who could potentially be positive and then that has a huge knock on effect.

“If you have time to rechoreograph something, you will. If you don’t, how do you do it?