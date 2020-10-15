The main winners from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

The annual ceremony took place in Hollywood.

2020 Billboard Music Awards
The Billboard Music Awards took place in Los Angeles following a six-month coronavirus-enforced delay.

The biggest prize of the night went to Post Malone while other winners included Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

Lizzo was also among those celebrating.

Here are the main winners:

Top artist – Post Malone

Top male artist – Post Malone

Top Billboard 200 album – Billie Eilish (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?)

Top new artist – Billie Eilish

Top female artist – Billie Eilish

Top Hot 100 song – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)

Top selling song – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)

Top streaming song – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)

Top rap song – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)

Top song sales artist – Lizzo

Top country artist – Luke Combs

Change Maker award – Killer Mike

Top Latin artist – Bad Bunny

Icon award – Garth Brooks

Top R&B artist – Khalid

Chart achievement award – Harry Styles

Top social artist – BTS

Top Christian artist – Lauren Daigle

Top rock tour – Sir Elton John

