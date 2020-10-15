The main winners from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards took place in Los Angeles following a six-month coronavirus-enforced delay.
The biggest prize of the night went to Post Malone while other winners included Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.
Lizzo was also among those celebrating.
Here are the main winners:
Top artist – Post Malone
Top male artist – Post Malone
Top Billboard 200 album – Billie Eilish (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?)
Top new artist – Billie Eilish
Top female artist – Billie Eilish
Top Hot 100 song – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)
Top selling song – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)
Top streaming song – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)
Top rap song – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)
Top song sales artist – Lizzo
Top country artist – Luke Combs
Change Maker award – Killer Mike
Top Latin artist – Bad Bunny
Icon award – Garth Brooks
Top R&B artist – Khalid
Chart achievement award – Harry Styles
Top social artist – BTS
Top Christian artist – Lauren Daigle
Top rock tour – Sir Elton John