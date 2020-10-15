The main winners from the 2020 Billboard Music Awards

2020 Billboard Music Awards

The Billboard Music Awards took place in Los Angeles following a six-month coronavirus-enforced delay.

The biggest prize of the night went to Post Malone while other winners included Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X.

Lizzo was also among those celebrating.

Shoutout to music for keeping 2020 together! #BBMAs pic.twitter.com/37uZ1oki3V — Billboard Music Awards (@BBMAs) October 15, 2020

Here are the main winners:

Top artist – Post Malone

Top male artist – Post Malone

Top Billboard 200 album – Billie Eilish (When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?)

Top new artist – Billie Eilish

Top female artist – Billie Eilish

Top Hot 100 song – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)

Top selling song – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)

Top streaming song – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)

Top rap song – Lil Nas X ft Billy Ray Cyrus (Old Town Road)

Top song sales artist – Lizzo

Top country artist – Luke Combs

Change Maker award – Killer Mike

Top Latin artist – Bad Bunny

Icon award – Garth Brooks

Top R&B artist – Khalid

Chart achievement award – Harry Styles

Top social artist – BTS

Top Christian artist – Lauren Daigle