Matthew Perry jokes about Leonardo DiCaprio being billed ahead of him for film

Matthew Perry has joked that he is not sure why Leonardo DiCaprio is being billed ahead of him for Netflix’s Don’t Look Up.

The Friends star has been cast alongside the Hollywood actor in the film, which boasts a glittering ensemble cast.

Perry tweeted: “I am not sure why Leonardo DiCaprio is billed ahead of me in the upcoming film Don’t Look Up.

“But I don’t want you guys to worry about it. I know some people. We’ll figure this thing out.”

Timothee Chalamet, Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence will also appear in the comedy.

It is also stars Ariana Grande, Kid Cudi, Jonah Hill and Himesh Patel, Cate Blanchett and Rob Morgan.