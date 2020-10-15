Matt Baker to return to The One Show for its Rickshaw Challenge

Matt Baker

Matt Baker is returning to The One Show to take part in its annual Rickshaw Challenge in aid of BBC Children In Need.

The presenter left the BBC One programme in March.

He will join a team of six young people who have been supported by Children In Need projects for the challenge, which is in its 10th year.

Matt Baker explains a new #RickshawChallenge for 2020 taking place on the @Goodwood_Estate and the changes made to keep everyone safe.#TheOneShow | #ChildreninNeed | @BBCCiN pic.twitter.com/xtFDASdbdj — BBC The One Show (@BBCTheOneShow) October 15, 2020

They will ride 322 miles in the grounds of the Goodwood Estate in Sussex in a rickshaw, which is roughly equivalent to the 2011 challenge which went from Edinburgh to London.

Baker said: “In a year that has been tough for everyone, I am delighted that we can bring the Rickshaw Challenge back for the 10th year.

“In the spirit of doing what we can, we’re doing our best to make it as safe as possible for everybody involved and that includes our supporters that would usually come out to see us.

(Steve Parsons/PA)

“So this year instead of coming out on the streets we’re asking people to support us from the comfort of their own homes by tuning in to The One Show each evening.”

Lewis, 18, from Coventry, will be taking part in the challenge after he had his leg amputated when he was diagnosed with bone cancer in 2017.

He said: “I have always been a keen footballer, so having my leg amputated was devastating for me.”