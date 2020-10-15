Lizzo tells fans to use their ‘power’ and vote

2020 Billboard Music Awards

Lizzo told fans to use their “power” and vote during a rousing acceptance speech at the Billboard Music Awards.

The chart-topping singer picked up the gong for top song sales artist during the ceremony, which was delayed from April by the pandemic.

Lizzo walked on stage inside an empty Dolby Theatre in Hollywood wearing a dress emblazoned with the word “vote”.

The plus size pop star delivered a defiant acceptance speech, speaking out against voter suppression – a contentious issue ahead of next month’s presidential election – and calling for self-acceptance among her fans.

“I’ve been thinking a lot about suppression and the voices that refused to be supressed and I wonder would I be standing here right now if it weren’t for the big black women who refused to have their voices be supressed?” Lizzo said.

“If you are at home watching this and you are thinking about changing yourself to feel worthy, this is your sign to remain true to who you are.

“When people try to suppress something, it’s normally because that thing holds power, they’re afraid of your power, there’s power in who you are, there’s power in your voice.”

Lizzo, 32, added: “So whether it’s through music, protest, or your right to vote, use your power, use your voice and refuse to be suppressed.”