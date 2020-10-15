Katherine Ryan admits regret over penning intimate scene for Netflix sitcom

ShowbizPublished:

The stand-up said she would not be writing similar scenes for herself in the future.

Katherine Ryan
Katherine Ryan

Katherine Ryan has spoken of her regret over writing herself into a sex scene in her Netflix series The Duchess.

The 37-year-old Canadian comedian and actress wrote and stars in the sitcom about a single mother navigating work and relationships in London.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, she admitted to finding the scene challenging to film.

She said: “I felt like you needed to believe in the intimacy of that relationship, so I wrote a sex scene. I just figured it would be fine.

“It’s so cringe and it takes so long and I’m unprofessional. I just found it difficult.

“I think it would have been easier to have full sex on camera – then I could really let loose and show my personality… But no, I won’t be writing any more sex scenes ever again.”

Ryan recently entered a civil partnership with her childhood sweetheart Bobby Kootstra, after rekindling their relationship following 20 years apart.

NME Awards 2020 – London
Katherine Ryan and Bobby Kootstra (David Parry/PA)

The comic, who has a young daughter from a previous relationship, said The Duchess was inspired by her own experiences as a single mother in London.

She said: “(My daughter) Violet was born here. I loved being a single mother. That’s the central relationship in the show.

“I’m really tired of rom coms where it’s, ‘If only I could get a man’. That’s never been my story.

“I fall in love with them accidentally every now and again. I don’t seek them out, I just want to hang out with my daughter.

“Those were the most cherished times in my life, when she was little and it was just the two of us. I loved our life so much.

“Now, she’s getting older and she doesn’t like me that much. That’s what I got a husband for.”

The Jonathan Ross Show is on Saturday at 10.15pm on ITV.

Showbiz

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News